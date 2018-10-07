Man arrested after telling police his girlfriend stole his Lamborghini

David-Hines (left) and Brianna-Rodriguez (right) were arrested Saturday after a confrontation with officers, police said.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A report about a stolen Lamborghini led the arrest of a man and woman Saturday in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Police said 27-year-old David Hines flagged down Miami Beach officers in the 300 block of 22nd Street and claimed that his girlfriend, 28-year-old Brianna Rodriquez, had stolen his Lamborghini. Police found Rodriquez and the car nearby, but as officers began to ask the couple questions, Hines became combative, police said. The couple then fled from the officers, police said.

Police eventually caught up to the couple and arrested them.

Hines faces charges of battery to a police officer and resisting arrest. Rodriquez faces charges of fleeing from a police officer, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Hines is currently being held on $6,000 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Rodriquez is currently being held on $11,000 bond at the same facility.

