Man arrested in connection with burglary of Miami Beach construction site

Osmerley Hernandez was arrested in connection with a buglary at a Miami Beach construction site.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a construction site this week and attacking a worker with a hammer.

According to an arrest report, the victim and a witness saw Osmerley Hernandez, 41, who was disguised as a construction worker, Monday inside the fenced-in construction site at 1300 Monad Terrace stealing tools.

Miami Beach police said a struggle over the tools ensued and Hernandez struck the victim with a hammer and pulled a gun on him.

Authorities said Hernandez dropped the tools as he ran away.

According to the arrest report, the Miami Police Department was contacted after someone recognized Hernandez and his car from surveillance video that was released to the media.

Police said officers made contact with Hernandez and spotted the bright yellow shirt he was wearing during the burglary and attack on the front seat of his car.

Detectives said Hernandez confessed to trying to steal the tools, but denied pulling out a gun on the victim and claimed that he didn't intend to strike him with the hammer.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.

