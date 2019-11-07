Man blames diabetes for memory loss after firing gun on Miami Beach street corner

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 30-year-old man who was holding a loaded gun on a Miami Beach street corner and ignoring officers' commands to drop it was taken into custody Wednesday night, police said.

Eddie Reed was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to a Miami Beach police report, officers were called to the area of 41st Street and Chase Avenue after someone reported a gunman who had opened fire and was standing on the corner.

Police said Reed ignored multiple commands to drop the gun and get on the ground, prompting officers to take him into custody.

According to the report, Reed also had a magazine containing six 9-millimeter rounds in his possession.

Police said Reed told detectives he had purchased the gun from someone about two months ago for protection. Reed said he had taken a bus from his home to Miami Beach, hiding the gun in his waistband under his shirt so that other passengers and his co-workers wouldn't see it.

After work, Reed told police, he took a trolley to 41st Street and Chase Avenue to wait for a bus to take him home.

"The defendant said the next thing he remembers police are there telling him 'drop the gun' and then he remembers being inside the rear of a police car," the report said. "The defendant stated he doesn't remember anything else that happened during that time."

Police said Reed told them he was diabetic, which is why he couldn't remember what had happened.

Reed also faces a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. Police said he was holding the gun in close proximity to North Beach Elementary School while parents were picking up their children.

