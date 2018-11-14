Man caught on camera creeping outside woman's window, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera this month peering into a woman's apartment window in Miami Beach.

A resident of an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Abbott Avenue told police that she saw the man looking into her downstairs neighbor's window around 4 a.m. on Nov. 1. The man then appeared to masturbate, according to the case report. Another neighbor's outdoor security camera recorded the incident.

The woman who lives in the lower-level apartment told police that she didn't witness the incident, the report said.

Neighbors near the apartment building told Local 10 News' Liane Morejon that Nov. 1 incident wasn't an isolated case. They have reported seeing a man creeping around homes in the area several times.

"My husband and I went to the back go see what was going on and there was a gentleman looking through a person’s window," said a woman who did not want to give her name. "And we asked what he was doing and he stated calmly, 'Oh looking at a woman.' And when I pulled my phone out to take a picture he ran.

The man faces a charge of committing a lewd and lascivious act.

Police described the prowler as a white man between 20 and 30 years old. He had a thin build and curly black hair. He was wearing a light-colored hat, white long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and a backpack.

