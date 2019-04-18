Man found dead in ocean, pulled from water

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp on the sand near the ocean shore in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean in Miami Beach.

The body was found floating in the water about 7:30 a.m. Thursday along the shoreline near 15th Street, Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Witnesses spotted the man in the water and pulled him to shore, Rodriguez said.

We are on Miami Beach at 15th Street where police are investigating a body we are told witnesses pulled to shore this morning around 7:30. No foul play suspected. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/B4N46e1aJz — Parker Branton (@ParkerWPLG) April 18, 2019

Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There are no apparent signs of foul play, Rodriguez said, but police are investigating the death.

