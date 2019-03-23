Man wounded in early morning stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was stabbed early Saturday in Miami Beach, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department said the man was found with stab wounds around 12:30 a.m. near 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man and a woman fleeing from the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

