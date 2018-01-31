Man questioned by police in South Beach shooting released from custody

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man who was questioned by police in connection with a fatal shooting in Miami Beach has been released from custody.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the man was released late Tuesday night, but the investigation into his involvement continues.

The man was taken into custody after a Honda Accord that was believed to have been used in the shooting was found in Miami.

Police said Kamil Patel, 29, and a friend were walking in an alley near the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar late Thursday when a gunman got out of the passenger side of an Accord and shot Patel.

The car was traced to Orestes Marrero, who was reported missing Friday. Rodriguez said Marrero was found Tuesday night and is cooperating with investigators.

A reward of $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Patel's killer. Mango's Tropical Café donated an additional $2,000 on top of the $3,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers, $5,000 by the Miami Beach Police Department and $5,000 being offered by Prada, where Patel used to work.

