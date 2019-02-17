Man shot and killed in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Saturday in South Beach, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the man was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m. outside a Walgreens drug store near Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

The shooting, in the heart of the busy tourist district, caused bystanders to run for cover.

"I was just walking up, the shots went off, and everybody was hiding behind everything. I walked inside and saw all the blood, I followed it. I was asking people if they were OK, and then I saw the guy laying there," said one witness who did not want to be identified.

Witnesses said paramedics performed CPR on the victim before rushing him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he later died.

"I was actually walking through, followed the blood, and someone was working on him. He was gone. He was gone," the witness said.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman or details on what led to the shooting.

