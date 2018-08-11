Man steals running car with dog inside in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - When a woman left her 2013 Mini-Cooper running with her small dog inside in South Beach, Vladimir Moise saw an opportunity, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Moise, 25, jumped inside the car at 846 Lenox Ave. Surveillance video shows him dragging the woman as he drove away. He also decided to throw the victim's dog out of the running car.

Moise, who told police officers he works as a bartender's assistant, abandoned the car in an alleyway on Wednesday and allegedly used the woman's iPad to smash out several of the car's windows.

Miami Beach police officers arrested Moises on Thursday. According to the arrest form, he lives in the apartment complex near the Flamingo Park where the car was stolen. He faces charges of aggravated battery, grand theft, animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.