Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching women in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A massage therapist was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he inappropriately touched at least three women in Miami Beach, authorities announced Thursday.

Elias Marcelo Ergas, 50, of Miami Beach, faces one felony count of sexual battery and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

According to his arrest reports, three women went to the Miami Beach police station Wednesday and told detectives that Ergas had touched them inappropriately while they were getting lymph node therapy treatments at the business where he works off 20th Street and Bay Road.

The women all claimed that Ergas massaged their groin area in order to release the toxins from their lymph nodes and proceeded to touch the exterior of their vaginas.

One woman said the incident occurred May 9. Another woman said her incident occurred May 13, and the third woman said she received treatments from Ergas from March 21 and May 14.

The third woman said on her last visit Ergas poured oil on his hands before massaging the exterior of her vagina and then digitally penetrating her.

According to the arrest reports, detectives contacted a Miami-Dade County assistant state attorney who said there was enough probable cause to arrest Ergas.

Police said Ergas denied touching any of the women inappropriately.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said authorities believe more people might have been victimized by Ergas and are encouraging any potential victims to call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901.



