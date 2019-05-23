Mental health technician accused of sexual battery on patient

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A mental health technician was arrested Wednesday, months after he was accused of sexual battery on a patient at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim had been placed in the hospital under the Baker Act by Miami Beach police on Nov. 5.

Authorities said the victim first informed medical staff at the hospital that Christian Vidal, 42, of Miami, had entered her hospital room Nov. 7, kissed her right breast and then licked his fingers before putting them down her pants and underwear and touching her vagina.

Police said they were contacted by hospital staff and interviewed the victim, who provided the same statement to detectives.

According to the arrest report, the victim was taken to the Roxy Bolton Rape Treatment Center, where she was examined and evidence was collected.

Police said Vidal agreed to go to the Miami Beach Police Department to provide a statement, and claimed he only went into the patient's room to provide her with a remote control.

Vidal agreed to provide a DNA specimen, and the specimen and rape kit were submitted to the Miami-Dade Police Department's Forensic Services Bureau for laboratory analysis, the arrest report stated.

Police said Vidal's DNA matched DNA found in the victim's rape kit.

According to the arrest report, Vidal went to the Police Department Wednesday and requested an attorney once he was advised of the DNA results.

He was then arrested on a sexual battery charge.

"Mount Sinai's top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors and employees," the hospital said in a statement Thursday. "Mount Sinai Medical Center cannot comment on matters regarding patient privacy, ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. To the extent that we are aware of an incident, the appropriate authorities (were) contacted immediately and have our full cooperation. Our relationship with the Miami Beach Police Department and all first responder teams across the county is without parallel."

Hospital spokeswoman Jackie Kaplan would not comment on Vidal's employment status.



