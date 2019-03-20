Miami Beach braces for next wave of spring breakers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - When the sun's out, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more perfect locale for spring break than Miami Beach.

"It's a big girls' trip. Leave and get warm," spring breaker Cassidy Klos said.

This is what she and her friend Ana Benitez, college students from Wisconsin, came for. But on the way down, Benitez's mother gave them a warning.

"Be careful. Watch your drinks," Benitez said of her mother's advice.

And avoid the chaos that's been posted online with fights erupting on South Beach last week. Police said crowds have increased and so have arrests.

The city called an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the issue. In response, officials added more officers on patrol. Miami Beach police Chief Daniel Oates said last weekend, they were outnumbered.

"Some of the videos posted are very disturbing," Oates said.

Beginning Friday, there will be two officers on every corner between Fifth Street and 15th Street.

Police will be operating under a zero tolerance policy for open containers of alcohol and marijuana smoking in public.

A new batch of spring breakers has already landed.

"I'm not nervous. I'm just ready," Aubraulle Porter said.

Rachel Lizano added, "We are just careful and basking it all in."

