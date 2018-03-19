Miami Beach club where horse was brought on dance floor allowed to reopen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Beach club shut down earlier this month after a horse was brought on to the dance floor has been given permission to reopen.

Owners of the Mokai nightclub plead their case in front of city officials at an appeal hearing Monday, asking to have their business license restored.

The license was revoked permanently on March 9, the day after video of the horse on the club's dance floor went viral. In the video, the horse appeared to be panicked and uncomfortable.

Despite the license being permanently revoked, Mokai was allowed to appeal the ruling.

Officials agreed to restore the license and the club will reopen Wednesday.

"We recognized that there are a multitude of implications surrounding the permanent closure of this business, including the notion that the business does provide employment for many individuals." said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. "But we take very seriously what transpired in that club, and we wanted to structure an arrangement that would likely ensure that such improper conduct would never happen again at this business."

Several Mokai employees also appeared at the hearing wearing "Save our Jobs" t-shirts.

During the hearing, attorneys for Mokai owners admitted to violations of threats to public health, welfare, or safety and cruelty to animals.

The club will no longer bring animals inside, while the owners will pay $12,150 in fines and make a $10,000 donation to a Peaceful Ridge Horse Rescue.

