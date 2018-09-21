Miami Beach crime scene technician charged with falsifying public records

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach crime scene technician has been charged with nine counts of falsifying public records.

Miami Beach police announced the charges Friday stemming from an investigation that began in July.

Bruder, a 13-year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department, has been suspended with pay since July 15.

"This a sad day for the Miami Beach Police Department," Chief Daniel Oates said in a statement. "This behavior was a betrayal of trust. I am confident that our joint investigation with the Miami-Dade state attorney's office has concluded appropriately."

Police spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in July that some items solely controlled by Bruder were stored in a temporary storage locker rather than being properly checked into the evidence storage facility.

"The employee remains on leave with pay," Oates said. "Now that the criminal case has concluded, we will be taking prompt administrative action."

