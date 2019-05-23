Miami Beach decides not to pursue Ultra for 2020

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - After spurning Miami, Ultra, one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, is looking for a new home in South Florida, but it won't be Miami Beach where it debuted in 1999.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Miami Beach City Commission voted 5-2 against opening talks with Ultra.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola supported the idea, saying the three-day March megaconcert would fill hotel rooms and serve as counterprogramming to what he calls the "chaos" that was Spring Break this past year.

While many people spoke in support of festival, the majority decided that Ultra was just too big an event for Miami Beach among other reasons.

Earlier this month, Ultra decided to end its contract with the City of Miami after transportation problems plagued this year’s festival in Virginia Key. It had been based in Bayfront Park but local opposition pushed it to Virginia Key.

When Ultra ended the contract, organizers said they would announce a new South Florida location soon. Millions of dollars could be at stake for these South Florida cities. A 2012 study found Ultra added $79 million to Miami’s economy.

So organizers are also eyeing locations to the south.

On Tuesday night the Homestead City Council voted to allow the Homestead Miami Speedway to stay open until 2 a.m. should organizers choose the venue.

And in Miami, the commissioners there are considering trying to woo the festival back despite all the recent problems.

"We have to be careful," Commissioner Manolo Reyes told the Miami Herald. "We cannot be running businesses out of Miami."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.