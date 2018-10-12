Miami Beach detectives release video of suspected shooter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach Police Department detectives released surveillance video on Thursday evening showing a suspected shooter in South Beach.

According to Detective Shantell Mitchell, the man is connected to an 11:50 p.m. shooting on Oct. 7 on the beach off 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

Mitchell described the suspect as a man in his 20s, who has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

