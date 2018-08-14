Miami Beach man accused of killing girlfriend's daughter held without bond

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter appeared in court Tuesday, where he was ordered held without bond.

Police said the victim, Skylar Hartley, was found unresponsive at her apartment Friday and later died.

"She was beautiful," Skylar's paternal grandmother, Janet Robinson, said. "She's the cutest little thing and she loved her daddy so much. She loved me so much, her papa bear and her other grandparents."

Robinson said she was heartbroken after learning from police that Dennys Llopiz, 27, murdered her grandchild.

Miami Beach police said Llopiz called 911 around 10:45 a.m. Friday, saying the child was unresponsive.

He first claimed Skylar fell in the shower after soiling herself, but later said she fell and hit her head the day before during a fishing trip with her mother -- a trip Skylar's mother told investigators never happened.

The medical examiner determined the child's cause of death was blunt-force trauma and that she showed extensive internal and external injuries.

"(She had) bruising to the front and back of the head, ribs, air sacks within the organs inside were all sustained hours prior to her death," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Skylar's father, Jeffrey Hartley, said he was in shock and disbelief that his daughter is gone.

"She was amazing, dude," he said. "There are no words that can explain how great she was. It's unreal, she was the most happiest child I've ever seen. I loved her and she loved me."







