Miami Beach penthouse listed for $68 million, could break Florida record

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A penthouse inside a new Miami Beach building is expected to hit the market today, and if the developer gets what they're asking, it would be a Florida record for an apartment building.

The asking price for the 12,410 square foot penthouse of Eighty Seven Park at 8701 Collins Avenue is a cool $68 million, the New York Post reports.

If the penthouse sells for that price, it would smash the record previously set in 2015 when $60 million was spent on a penthouse in another Miami Beach building.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom apartment has unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and downtown Miami, as well as ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and top-of-the-line appliances.

Incredibly, the penthouse also not one, but two 45-long infinity pools. One pool is to face east for the sunrise and the other faces west for the sunset.

The penthouse at Eighty Seven Park also includes a private gym.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.