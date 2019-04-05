Miami Beach police Chief Dan Oates announces his retirement

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police Chief Dan Oates announced Friday that he will be retiring this summer.

Oates took to social media to post the letter he delivered to the city manager Friday morning announcing his plans to retire in June after nearly 39 years working in law enforcement.

"It's been a great run, and it's been an honor to serve the City of Miami Beach," Oates said.

Oates was sworn in as Miami Beach police chief in June 2014 following the retirement of his predecessor, Chief Raymond Martinez.

Oates has worked for various police departments, including in New York and Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was also police chief in Aurora, Colorado, at the time of the movie theater shooting in 2012 that shocked the nation.

Oates' announcement comes close to the end of his five-year contractual commitment to the city.

"It's been a great experience working for you and with your leadership team, but it finally feels right to end my 38-year career in law enforcement," Oates wrote in his letter to City Manager Jimmy Morales.

Oates stated in his letter that it was always his intention to end his career with the Miami Beach Police Department.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve with the extraordinary men and women of MBPD," Oates wrote. "They give so much every day to keep this city safe. They are super heroes."

