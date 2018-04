MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was found dead Sunday in the water near the South Point Pier, police said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard vessel recovered the body from the water around 3 p.m. Paramedics from Miami Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Rodriquez said detectives have not determined a cause of death.

