Miami Beach police launch Operation Ted E. Bear to help children cope during response calls

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Beach Police Department launched a new initiative Wednesday called Operation Ted E. Bear in an attempt to help comfort children during potentially strenuous situations.

"Each year, the Miami Beach Police Department receives hundreds of calls, some of which are very serious and involve children. That's why we've decided to start Operation Ted E. Bear," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. "This will allow the officers to place a teddy bear into the arms of these children who may be in a state of shock, or distraught."

Police are asking the public to help the cause by donating a new, unused teddy bear or stuffed animal at the police station.

The stuffed animals must have the tags still attached and must be 10 to 15 inches in length.

Donations can be dropped off in the police station's main lobby.

