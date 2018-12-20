Miami Beach police officer accused of sexual misconduct while on duty

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach police officer has been suspended after he was accused of sexual misconduct while on duty.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said Officer Jorge Ortega has been suspended with pay while the department conducts an Internal Affairs investigation.

"The department became aware of the allegation a little more than a week ago and launched a full investigation," said Miami Beach police Chief Daniel Oates. "My action today is a reflection of the seriousness of the matter and the evidence that has been collected thus far."

Oates said Ortega joined the force in March 2016.

Police did not give any further details about the allegations, including when or where the alleged misconduct took place.

