Miami Beach police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at police station

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach police officer died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency at the department's headquarters on Alton Road, authorities confirmed.

"We kindly ask for your prayers and request the family's privacy be respected," the Miami Beach Police Department posted on its social media pages.

Multiple police motorcycles escorted a Miami Beach Fire Rescue truck as it carried the officer to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The officer died at the hospital.

Multiple police officers could be seen consoling each other outside the hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.