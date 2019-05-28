Miami Beach police officers tout results of license plate reader

The Miami Beach Police Department released this picture of a license plate reader Tuesday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - License plate readers helped officers to find two stolen vehicles and to conduct about a dozen felony arrests from Friday to Monday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The license plate readers registered 36,793 tags. This allowed officers to issue 303 criminal tickets and to impound five firearms.

The department released the data on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Weekend License Plate Reader Results (5/24-5/27):



Tags Read: 36,793

Criminal Tickets: 303

Tickets: 533

Felony Arrests: 13

Misdemeanor Arrests: 11

Stolen Vehicles: 2

Firearms Impounded: 5#MBPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/GrNAOFbITj — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 28, 2019

