Miami Beach

Miami Beach police officers tout results of license plate reader

The Miami Beach Police Department released this picture of a license plate reader Tuesday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - License plate readers helped officers to find two stolen vehicles and to conduct about a dozen felony arrests from Friday to Monday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. 

The license plate readers registered 36,793 tags. This allowed officers to issue 303 criminal tickets and to impound five firearms. 

More Miami Beach Headlines

The department released the data on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.