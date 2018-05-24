Miami Beach prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Memorial Day weekend is almost here and law enforcement agencies are making sure they are ready for the big crowds in Miami Beach.

Authorities say everyone's safety is their top concern, so they will be on land, and out on the water to make sure the party stays under control.

Miami Beach is hosting a couple of major events this weekend and with it comes traffic, security and people just wanting to have some fun.

"The weather is very different than Buffalo. Definitely, Miami is amazing. I love Miami," Amore Love said. "It's beautiful, beautiful palm trees, sun. It's gorgeous."

Todd Williams, a tourist from South Carolina, said the "eye candy" is also an attractive.

"The weather, the city," Williams said. "Unfortunately, I'm married, but the women too."

Urban Beach Week coupled with the Air and Sea Show should make for a crowded beach through the holiday weekend, and getting around the beach won't easy.

The barricades are already up on Washington Avenue from Fifth Street North, and these will be there until Monday.

A traffic loop will go into effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Saturday and Sunday. It will direct drivers to go north on Collins Avenue to 16th Street, go west onto Washington Avenue and south again to Fifth Street.

"We got here Sunday. We got into [Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport] and drove down here for the day," said Martin Souto, who is visiting from California.

More than 400 officers will keep the crowds in check, and officers will be enforcing a noise ordinance when it comes to music blaring from cars: The first stop is a warning. The second could land you in jail.

"A lot of people coming may not know, so in addition to signs we have entering the beach, that's why we couple it with a warning," said Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

Here is a list of events taking place this weekend in Miami Beach >

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.