Miami Beach Pride 2019: Saturday events

The LGBTQ community is celebrating Pride Week with a series of events in Miami and Miami Beach until Sunday.

POP UP GALLERY

A pop up gallery will be exhibiting work by George Daniell that is for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Wilzig Museum, 1205 Washington Ave., in South Beach.

DAYTIME PARTY AT THE PARK

The Miami Marlins is sponsoring the Pridelines Youth District & Safe Zone event from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lummus Park, between 11th Street and 12th Street off of Ocean Drive. Admission is free and the food and beverages are complimentary.

MUSIC

Emily Estefan will be performing on the Celebrity Cruises Stage from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at Lummus Park.

Here is the Celebrity Cruises stage schedule:

1 p.m. Dj Tonyynot

3:30 p.m. Miss Miami Beach Pride

4 p.m. Celebrity Cruises Performance

4:15 p.m. Lady Bunny

7 p.m. DJ Hottpants

7:45 p.m. Wynwood Drag

Here is the TD Bank stage schedule

12 p.m. DJ Alex Infiniti

12:30 p.m. SoulCycle South Beach

2 p.m. Brody Ray

3 p.m. Jay Thomas

4 p.m. Lalineaband

5 p.m. Power Infiniti

6 p.m. AHF Dance Party with DJ Erik Vilar

DOG PARTY

Munar Law are hosting a get together at Charlie's Doggy Play Area with ResQMe adoptions from noon to 7 p.m. at the Ocean Drive grassy area between 12th Street and 13th Street.

GET TOGETHER

DJ Shejai is praying during an event with This Girls Lunchbox, a group for lesbian and queer women and femmes, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hyatt Centric, 1600 Collins Ave., in South Beach.

POOL PARTY

Dan Slater from Sydney and Dani Brasil from The Week Brazil will be playing during the party kicking off at 1 p.m. at The Clevelander Pool and Patio, 1020 Ocean Dr., in South Beach. Tickets range from $35 to $89 on Showclix.

NIGHTCLUB

DJ Lina and DJ RUBOT will be performing at the Basement at the Edition Hotel, 2901 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach. Tickets for arrival after midnight are $20 to $29 on Showclix.

NIGHTCLUB

Urge is hosting a party with DJ Abel, Nacho Chapado and Amanda Lepore from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. at The Loft, formerly known as Score, 1439 Washington Ave. Tickets are $50 on See Tickets.

