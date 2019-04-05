Miami Beach Pride Week: Sunday events

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The LGBTQ community is celebrating Miami Beach Pride Week with a series of events until Sunday.

MORNING EXERCISE

Baptist Health is hosting a Zumba class from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lummus Park, between 11th and 12th Streets. There will be surprises and giveaways and admission is free with RSVP to communityexercise@baptisthealth.net.

THE PARADE

Ocean Drive closes for the annual event from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The Miami Beach Police Department is asking attendees to avoid carrying big bags or back packs.

AFTERNOON PARTY

(F)empower and Rify Royalty are hosting an event with Oscar Nñ of Papi Juice, Loka of (F)empower and Min2 of Discwoman at 2 p.m. at the Standard, 40 Island Ave. Admission is free.

MUSIC

Tito Puente Jr. will be performing at 8 p.m. on the TD Bank Stage and Icona Pop will be performing at the Celebrity Cruises stage at 9 p.m. at Lummus Park on Ocean Drive.

Here is the schedule for the Celebrity Cruises stage:

2 p.m. DJ Miik (Miik Martorell)

2:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

3 p.m. Beth Sacks

3:30 p.m. DJ Sushiman

4 p.m. Celebrity Cruises Performance

5 p.m. The House of Lords

6 p.m. Jeanie Tracy

7 p.m. DJ Kidd Madonny



Here is the schedule for the TD Bank stage:

2 p.m. DJ Duo Sea & Gunn

4 p.m. DJ Bill James

4:30 p.m. Nardi Ramos

5:30 p.m. Marytrini Alexis Fernandez

6:30 p.m. Brenda K Starr

7:30 p.m. Yoli Mayor

FIREWORKS

The lineup at the Celebrity Cruises stage ends at 9:45 p.m. with a fireworks display at Lummus Park on Ocean Drive.

NIGHTCLUB

Alan T is hosting an after party with Ru Paul All Star's DJ Nina Flowers and DJ Jerac from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. at The Loft, 1439 Washington Ave. Tickets range from $24 to $450 on Eventbrite.

