Miami Beach to vote on whether to open talks with Ultra

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Ultra, one the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, debuted on Miami Beach in 1999 – now 20 years later, city leaders are debating whether it should return.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Miami Beach Commission will decide whether the city manager should open talks with Ultra.

Commissioner Ricky Arriola supports the idea, saying the three-day March megaconcert would fill hotel rooms and serve as counterprogramming to what he calls the “chaos” that was Spring Break this past year.

Earlier this month, Ultra decided to end its contract with the City of Miami after transportation problems plagued this year’s festival in Virginia Key. It had been based in Bayfront Park but local opposition pushed it to Virginia Key.

When Ultra ended the contract, organizers said they would announce a new South Florida location soon. Millions of dollars could be at stake for these South Florida cities. A 2012 study found Ultra added $79 million to Miami’s economy.

So organizers are also eyeing locations to the south.

On Tuesday night the Homestead City Council voted to allow the Homestead Miami Speedway to stay open until 2 a.m. should organizers choose the venue.

And in Miami, the commissioners there are considering trying to woo the festival back despite all the recent problems.

"We have to be careful," Commissioner Manolo Reyes told the Miami Herald. "We cannot be running businesses out of Miami."

