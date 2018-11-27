Miami man, 90, dies after boating accident in Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A 90-year-old Miami man died Saturday after a boating accident in Government Cut.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accident report, Carlos Sotolongo and Gabriel Fernandez Machado were anchored at Government Cut when their boat started taking on water, causing it to capsize and sink.

A good Samaritan rescued Machado, 72, but there was no sign of Sotolongo.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dive team was called and found Sotolongo under the water. He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard was at the accident site Tuesday as a towing service was being used to remove the submerged boat from the water.

