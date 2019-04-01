New 'Bad Boys' movie to cause bad traffic headaches in Miami

MIAMI - While Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fans may eagerly await the next installment of the Bad Boys movie franchise, those just looking to enjoy a day at the beach later this month may feel differently.

Nearly 17 years after causing a traffic nightmare on MacArthur Causeway to film Bad Boys II, the actors and crew are ready to do it all again.

Residents in Miami and Miami Beach are being notified the causeway will be shut down to all traffic at multiple times on Sunday, April 14 due to the filming of Bad Boys for Life.

Westbound traffic on the MacArthur will be closed at 2 p.m and 4 p.m., while eastbound lanes will also be shut down at intermittent times.

The closures will surely bring to mind the frustration drivers faced in 2002 when the second film caused long delays for those trying to get to, or leave, Miami Beach.

According to reports, Columbia Studios reportedly paid $500,000 to cover the costs of closing down the major road for Bad Boys II.

The movie, which reunites Smith and Lawrence in the roles that skyrocketed them to superstardom, is scheduled to be released in January 2020.

