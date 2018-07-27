North Miami Beach police officer fired for allegedly attacking pregnant woman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A North Miami Beach police officer was fired Friday, two days after authorities said she attacked a pregnant woman in Miami Beach.

"Due to Ms. Ambar Pacheco's recent off-duty actions, her employment with the City of North Miami Beach has been terminated effective immediately," Chief William Hernandez said in a statement.

A first look at the personnel file of Pacheco, 26, paints a picture of a rookie employee whose standard hiring probation was extended, with mentoring, because of some issues.

Pacheco was initially relieved of duty with pay at 2 p.m. Thursday, four hours after leaving jail.

She was accused of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in an incident Wednesday evening while she was off duty.

Pacheco's personnel file documenting her 10 months with the department included three evaluations after field training that show incremental improvement from "below standard" to "conditionally meets standard" to "meets standard."

While on road patrol, Pacheco had three accidents in her police unit since the end of May, two of which were deemed "non-preventable" by the department.

In the file paperwork, supervisors wrote that Pacheco needed to improve coming to work on time, knowledge of police procedures and policies, situational awareness and safety skills.

