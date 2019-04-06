Miami Beach

Officer shoots man with Taser during arrest in South Beach

Officers arrest 'combative subject' on Collins Avenue

By Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man fell to the ground screaming after a Miami Beach Police Department officer shot him with a Taser gun Friday in South Beach. 

A witness said two police officers were struggling to get the man inside an SUV parked on Collins Avenue, between Lincoln Road and 17th Street. 

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, said the "combative subject was involved in a disturbance" on the Miami Beach free trolley before the arrest. 

A witness' video shows the man, who was carrying a backpack, fall down and yell after the officer appeared to deploy the yellow stun gun. Most people feel pain for about five seconds after a Taser delivers its electric charge.

