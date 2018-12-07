Officers close Collins Avenue in South Beach after crash leaving 1 injured

Miami Beach police officers closed Collins Avenue at 14th Street after a crash Thursday night in South Beach. Photo by Nicole Perez/Local 10 News

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. - Officers blocked off an area of Collins Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash left one person injured on Thursday night in South Beach.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the officers were investigating the crash involving three cars and a scooter on Collins Avenue, between 14th and 15th Streets.

Witnesses told officers a driver struck two cars and the scooter. After the impact, witnesses said the person who was riding the scooter was trapped underneath one of the cars.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the person injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The drivers involved were cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

It's a busy week in the area. About 80,000 people attend Art Basel Miami Beach, an annual event held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Scope, a satellite art fair, is held nearby on Ocean Drive.

