Officers search for 'dangerous' armed robber targeting women in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Detectives shared video Thursday of a tall robber accused of targeting several women in Miami Beach last weekend. They believe him to be armed and dangerous.

Surveillance video shows the armed robber yanking a woman’s purse, throwing her to the ground and dragging her early Sunday morning. The woman told police officers the man punched her in the face.

More Robbery Headlines

The incident, which was caught on video, happened about 4:15 a.m. on Washington Avenue near 16th Street. It was one of three armed robberies involving the armed man and an accomplice, police said.

Witnesses told police officers the man fled in a black car with a male getaway driver. Detectives believe the same duo targeted two other women before 3 a.m. on Third Street at Ocean Drive, and another woman on Euclid Avenue.

Detectives describe the suspect as a man, age 18 to 25, who is between six to 6 feet 2 inches tall. They were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.