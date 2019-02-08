Pedestrian struck, killed on Alton Road in Miami Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday at Alton Road and 15th Street in Miami Beach.

The fatal crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. at Alton Road and 15th Street.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said a vehicle traveling south on Alton Road struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Rodriguez said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic on Alton Road was closed between 14th and 15th streets during the crash investigation.



