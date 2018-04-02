Man missing after falling from overboard near Monument Island

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The yacht named "Miami Vice" is now in the custody of investigators following a tragedy on the water.

"The police just came very fast and everybody thought that something happened," witness Adi Shlabok said.

A group of people were apparently enjoying the Easter Sunday near Monument Island, just off Miami Beach, when one of the passengers ended up in the water.

"Right now we have units in the area searching for a missing boater. It was a single vessel incident," officer Ronald Washington of the Fish & Wildlife Conservation said.

No collision and no other vessel was involved and several agencies focus their attention on the area of the water where the person disappeared.

Investigators are also speaking with the yacht's passengers one by one and crew to figure out how things went so wrong.

"I really don't believe this happened when we were there. I hope he will be found and everything will be good," Shlabok said.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized the boat and towed it to the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Miami Beach.

At last check, the male victim had not been found. Circumstances are unclear, but he was believed to have been a passenger on the boat at some point.

The boat was a charter.

