Police arrest man in Miami Beach sexual assault case

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police arrested a 23-year-old West Park man early Sunday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman on Christmas Day along Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, a woman was walking on the beach about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 near 15th Street when O'Sullivan approached her. Miami Beach police said O'Sullivan and the woman talked for a few minutes before O'Sullivan began touching her against her will.

The woman told O'Sullivan to stop and pulled away, police said. She told O'Sullivan that she wanted to go home and repeatedly told him she did not want to walk closer to the ocean with him, police said.

O'Sullivan then began groping her and asked her for a kiss, police said. When she said no, O'Sullivan picked up the woman over his shoulder and walked her closer to the shoreline, where he molested her, police said.

The woman said her mobile phone rang multiple times, and the noise caused O'Sullivan to stop. She told police she did not scream or fight O'Sullivan because she feared for her life.

On Sunday, police said O'Sullivan contacted the woman via social media and asked to meet. The woman contacted police and detectives set up the meeting and were waiting for O'Sullivan when he arrived.

O'Sullivan faces multiple charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

O'Sullivan is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on more than $18,000 bond.

