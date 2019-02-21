Police arrest suspected South Beach gunman seen in surveillance videos

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police have identified and arrested a suspect accused of shooting another man in the heart of South Beach.

Miami Beach police announced Thursday that Alan Alt, 32, was identified and has surrendered without incident.

Police released several videos earlier this week, one of which shows the gunman shooting near the seawall at 13th Street.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the victim and the gunman got in an argument Saturday night outside a Walgreens drugstore near Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

The victim was shot multiple times and the gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.

Rodriguez said the victim was a 33-year-old man who frequented the South Beach area and had a history of arrests on numerous charges, including aggravated battery, drug possession and armed robbery.

The suspect appears to be a man with the same name who was accused of beating his wife in front of their three children in their Oakland Park home in 2014.

More information about the arrest is expected to be forthcoming.

