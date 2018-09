MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating after a female body was found Monday morning on Miami Beach.

Sky 10 was above the beach near 17th Street, where officers have blocked off the area.

A body was covered by a white sheet on the sand.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said police are conducting a death investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.