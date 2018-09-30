Police investigate attempted sexual assault on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating after a female tourist said a man tried to sexually assault her early Sunday on Miami Beach.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the woman had met the man the night before and met up with him again around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the beach near Ninth Street.

Police did not release further details about the assault. The woman said the man was either white or Hispanic, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and had black hair.

Anyone with information about the attack in asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.