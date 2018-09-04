Police shut down part of Miami Beach in search of armed robber

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police have shut down the area around 16th Street and Washington Avenue as officers search for an armed robber.

Police advised people to avoid the area Tuesday morning. Both Washington and Collins avenues from 16th Street to Espanola Way are closed.

Miami Beach police said both SWAT and K-9 units were on the scene. The robber fled from an officer and was armed with a knife, police said.

The view from Sky 10 shows multiple police cars and at least on ambulance on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.