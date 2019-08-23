Possible suspect detained after police perimeter set up in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A possible suspect has been detained after a police perimeter was set up Friday morning in Miami Beach, police confirmed.

According to authorities, the scene remains active and people are asked to avoid the area of 15th Street to 16th Street along Drexel Avenue, and 15th Street from Washington Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.