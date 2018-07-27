Probationary period previously extended for rookie cop accused of attacking pregnant woman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A first look at the personnel file of the North Miami Beach police officer accused of battery on a pregnant woman paints a picture of a rookie employee whose standard hiring probation was extended, with mentoring, because of some issues.

Ambar Pacheco, 26, was relieved of duty with pay at 2 p.m. Thursday, four hours after leaving jail.

Pacheco was accused of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in an incident Wednesday evening while she was off duty.

Pacheco's personnel file documenting her 10 months with the department included three evaluations after field training that show incremental improvement from "below standard" to "conditionally meets standard" to "meets standard."

While on road patrol, Pacheco had three accidents in her police unit since the end of May, two of which were deemed "non-preventable" by the department.

In the file paperwork, supervisors wrote that Pacheco needed to improve coming to work on time, knowledge of police procedures and policies, situational awareness and safety skills.

Under the terms of her suspension during the investigation, Pacheco is required to stay home during work hours. She may not carry a weapon or wear a badge.

