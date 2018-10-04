Red tide risk lingers in South Florida beaches

MIAMI - With the weekend approaching on Thursday, South Florida residents were eagerly awaiting the results of tests from some of the most popular beaches in the area.

State authorities have been dealing with dead sea animals washing up on beaches in Florida's Gulf Coast this year. Local authorities were warning residents of "possible red tide," an annual phenomenon also known as an algae bloom that is rare in Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Doctors warn it can be toxic and cause breathing problems to some humans. A lifeguard in Miami Beach warned swimmers that "multiple people were getting out of the water saying that their throat is bothering them and that they are coughing."

Florida officials had samples from areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In Miami-Dade, there were pending test results from Haulover Beach, Miami Beach from 20th to 79th streets, and Key Biscayne. In Broward, there was testing done in Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach.

In Palm Beach, officials said at least six beaches were closed last weekend and will remain closed until Friday.

