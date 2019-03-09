Robbery along Ocean Drive leads to high-speed police chase

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Hillsborough County man was arrested Friday after police said he robbed a valet attendant at gunpoint along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach and later led officers on a high-speed chase into Miami.

Terence Daniely II, 34, of Riverview, faces charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and eluding police.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Daniely approached him in the 400 block of Ocean Drive around 1:30 p.m. and stole about $1,500 at gunpoint. The victim said Daniely fled in a white, two-door Dodge Challenger with a New York state license plate.

Sometime later, police spotted a vehicle matching the victim's description at Second Street and Michigan Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Daniely shot through his windshield in the direction of an officer's patrol car and drove away at a high rate of speed, the report said.

No one was struck, but at least one bullet struck a parked Porsche SUV, authorities said.

Police said officers pursued Daniely across the MacArthur Causeway into the city of Miami. Daniely eventually bailed out of the Challenger in the 1100 block of Seventh Court and fled on foot, the report said.

Police said they set up a perimeter, dispatching K-9 units to locate Daniely. Officers eventually found Daniely hiding in a shed in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Street, the report said. Daniely refused to leave the shed and demanded to speak with a black police officer, the report said.

After some negotiation, Daniely left the shed but was injured by a police dog when he failed to follow the commands of the arresting officers, the report said.

Paramedics transported Daniely to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Daniely is currently being held without bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



