Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center mourns student's death

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The relatives and friends of a 14-year-old boy who died mysteriously in Miami Beach were in mourning on Thursday night at the National Funeral Home in Miami's Little Havana.

Marlon Cardenas was pronounced dead on Sunday about 10 p.m., according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's records.

"He was kindhearted and had a smile that would always brighten your day," Teacher Maylee Costa wrote in a GoFundMe account that raised nearly $13,000 to help his family deal with the funeral expenses.

Marlon, a Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center student, fell from the 17th floor of the 1800 Collins Avenue condominium building in Miami Beach.

Marlon's friend Paul Benedicto attended the Thursday service. The eighth-grade student said he was still in shock. He said he and his friends had access to grief counselors at the Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center.

The Miami Beach Police Department has yet to release the results of their investigation into Marlon's death, so there was a lot of speculation among students and parents.

The residents of the 1800 Collins Avenue building said Marlon didn't live in the building, and there was a witness who said he was acting erratically before his death.

