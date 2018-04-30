Security guard accidentally shoots friend inside parking garage, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A security guard showing off his gun accidentally shot a friend in the leg Monday inside a Miami Beach parking garage, police said.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said officers were called around 6:45 p.m. to the garage of the Carriage House Condominiums in the 5400 block of Collins Avenue.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His condition was not disclosed, but police described his injury as not life-threatening.

