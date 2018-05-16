Serial Miami Beach bike bandit arrested, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man who was caught on camera robbing a Miami Beach apartment complex two days in a row last weekend has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

A video from the complex's security cameras shows a young man jumping over a gate and walking off with two bikes that belonged to the same woman.

The first theft happened Friday night at Jessica’s Nasib's apartment complex in the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue. That time the thief stole a bike and a tire. He returned Saturday afternoon and made off with another one of Nasib's bikes.

Although Nasib just wanted the bikes returned with no questions asked, Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the city was also on the case.

Miami Beach Police Major Samir Guerrero -- who saw the story about the bike thefts on Local 10 News on Tuesday -- spotted a man matching the description of the suspect near 15th Street and Meridian Avenue Wednesday and took the man into custody, Rodriguez said.

The suspect, who was not identified, is currently being questioned by police, Rodriguez said

