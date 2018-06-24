Several people detained during open-carry event in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - South Pointe Pier was briefly closed Sunday after a gun rights group held an event there, where men openly carried firearms to promote their cause.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said officers briefly detained six armed men at the popular tourist destination around 11 a.m. However, police quickly determined the men were legally allowed to carry the weapons and released them, Rodriquez said.

"Out of an abundance of caution we have assigned two MBPD officers to the pier while they remain," Rodriquez said. "We are encouraging visitors to use other portions of South Pointe Park."

In Florida, people can openly carry firearms while fishing, hunting and camping. The men organizing the event planned to fish at the pier.

The group sponsoring the event, Florida Open Carry, wants to expand the law so legal gun owners can openly carry weapons in most public places.

"We want to show the public the other side of the debate that legal firearm owners are not monsters nor are we in anyway out to hurt anyone," one member wrote Local 10 before the event.

