SI holds swimsuit edition tryouts on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Hundreds of aspiring models auditioned Friday for their chance to be part of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition on Miami Beach.

For the first time ever, SI hosted an open casting call for models as part of Miami Swim Week.

Models lined up at the W South Beach to present their portfolios, speak with mentors and have informal pictures taken by professional photographers.

A nationwide search will continue after the Miami stop, with one lucky winner being chosen to appear in the 2019 SI swimsuit issue.

